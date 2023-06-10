Gallery at the VAULT representing Jane Wojick

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to welcome Ludlow artist Jane Wojick to the gallery. Jane has been a potter since 2002. She creates one-of-a-kind pieces using stoneware clay, fires in an electric kiln, and occasionally fires using the ancient processes of raku and saggar firing. Her main focus is on functional pieces that are meant to be used every day.

Jane’s inspiration comes from her background in textiles and needlework, as well as gardening, traveling, and exploring the outdoors. She will often create pieces using found objects to create texture.

Her incised pieces may include flowers that mimic the lazy daisy stitch of embroidery, representations of coral reefs, or snapshots of architectural details.

To see Jane’s work, come into Gallery at the VAULT, located at 68 Main Street in Springfield. The gallery is open Wednesday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit Facebook or the gallery’s web page, www.galleryvault.org.