Gallery at the VAULT reopens

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Welcome back to Gallery at the VAULT – now open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Step inside this historic former bank on 68 Main Street in Springfield and enjoy handcrafted items for your home and garden: glassware, pottery mugs, slate coasters, wooden ware, clay birdhouses, metal garden markers, colorful candles, even maple syrup.

We have gifts to welcome a new baby or entertain children. Treat yourself or someone to a photograph, print, or painting, or a piece of jewelry. We even have handmade protective masks in a variety of sizes and colors – please do remember to wear your mask when you visit.

Enjoy the “Mandalas from Nature Show” by Gene Parulis and the Open Wall Show “Nostalgia.”

For more information on how you can exhibit in upcoming Open Wall shows and other VAULT information, go to www.galleryvault.org. Curbside orders are also available. Call 802-885-7111 or email galleryvault@vermontel.net.