Gallery at the VAULT presents “Vermont Treasures” and “After The Rain”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is excited to present a new show “Vermont Treasures,” featuring the works of the area’s finest artists on view from May 26 until July 24.

Enjoy a treasure trove of art celebrating Vermont created by Kate Beetle, Jeanne Carbonetti, Robert Carsten, Richard Cofrancesco, Dan O’Donnell, Bradley Jackson, Len Emery, Richard Emery, Rick Hearn, Peter Huntoon, Rob O’Brien, Gene Parulis, Gil Perry, Jeff Spring, and Lynn VanNatta.

There will not be an opening this time, but you are invited to visit with Len Emery and Richard Cofrancesco Saturday, June 19, and Jeff Spring and Gene Parulis Sunday, June 20 during Open Studio Weekend. Stay tuned for more details as this special weekend draws near.

The VAULT is also proud to present a new open wall show “After The Rain.” This show includes beautiful photographs, paintings, paper sculpture, stitchery, graphite, linoleum block prints, mixed media, jewelry, and crocheted afghans.

Open Wall is a non-juried show for any artists living in a 30-mile radius of Springfield. Enjoy a variety of fine art and fun fantasy created by neighbors and friends. The works will be on display until July 21.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The building is handicap accessible. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org or Facebook.