Gallery at the VAULT Pet Portrait workshop

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You are invited to a really fun workshop painting Pet Portraits with Mindy Fisher, Saturday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Gallery at the VAULT.

In this portrait workshop, you will have the opportunity to create a one of a kind painting of your beloved pet or favorite animal using acryla-gouache on an 8-by-8-inch panel. Mindy provides hands-off guidance to ensure each student can develop their own style at whatever skill level they are at. Acryla-gouache is a highly pigmented paint that is a hybrid of watercolor, gouache, and acrylic with a saturated matte finish. It is extremely satisfying to use.

All skill levels are welcomed and encouraged. Please bring at least one reference photo of your pet. Mindy has given this workshop before and the participants loved it.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or go to Facebook or www.galleryvault.org. Handicap accessible.