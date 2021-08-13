Gallery at the VAULT Open Wall Show “Full Spectrum”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present a new Open Wall Show “Full Spectrum.” This show includes beautiful paintings, photographs, graphite and felt pen drawings, a turning sculpture, paper sculpture, jewelry, and calligraphy.

We are amazed at the talent of our neighbors and friends around Springfield. This is a wonderful show. Thank you to all the participants. The works will be on display until Oct. 13.

Open Wall is a non-juried show for any artists living in a 30-mile radius of Springfield.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, visit www.galleryvault.org, or like us on Facebook. Handicapped accessible.