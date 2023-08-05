Gallery at the VAULT Open Wall Show

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to present a new Open Wall show, “Dance of Color.” This show includes beautiful paintings, photographs, mixed media, wood sculpture, digital art, crochet and knitted fiber art, resin, and magic wands. This is a wonderful and diverse show. Thank you to all the participants. The works will be on display until Oct. 11.

Open Wall is a non-juried show for any artists living in a 30-mile radius of

Springfield. For more information, please call 802-885-7111, or come into Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield. The gallery is open Wednesday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and is online at www.galleryvault.org.