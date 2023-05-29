Gallery at the VAULT Open Wall Show

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present a new Open Wall show, “On The Wild Side.” This show includes beautiful paintings, photographs, mixed media, wood sculpture, paper sculpture, and digital art. The gallery is are amazed at the talent of our neighbors and friends around Springfield. This is a wonderful show. Thank you to all the participants. The works will be on display until July 12.

Open Wall is a non-juried show for any artists living in a 30 mile radius of Springfield. For more information, please call or come into Gallery at the VAULT, located at 68 Main Street in Springfield. The gallery is are open Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Contact the gallery at 802-885-7111, galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit the gallery on Facebook or their web page, www.galleryvault.org.