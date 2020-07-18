Gallery at the VAULT hosts art challenge

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In these challenging times, we can all use a little encouragement.

Gallery at the VAULT challenges you to create uplifting, inspirational, colorful words using any medium. Take a photo of your single word or saying and send it to VAULT by email galleryvault@vermontel.net or 68 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05156, or bring it into the gallery by July 25.

We will make a special display of all of your expressions to go with the new Open Wall show. Please sign your creation so people will know who you are. One submission per person, please. The display will be on view from July 29 to Oct. 14.

“No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world.” Robin Williams

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street, is currently open Wednesday and Saturday, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-711, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org, Facebook, and Instagram.