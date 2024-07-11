Gallery at the VAULT calling all local artists

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You are invited to show your work at Gallery at the VAULT in our Open Wall Show. This is a chance to display your work in a non-juried show. There is no fee. It is a great opportunity for artists who would like to get their work out there for the first time as well as for seasoned artists.

The next show’s theme is “Celebration,” which will be on display from July 24 to Oct. 9. You can bring in two works if they are 18″ x 20″ or smaller, or one if it is larger. Sculpture, pottery, and more are appreciated just as much as wall art. The work needs to be suitable for viewing by all ages. Wire on the back of wall art is needed for our hanging system.

The time to bring in your creation is Wednesday, July 17, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Thursday, July 18, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Friday, July 19, from 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.; or Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, please call Gallery at the VAULT at 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, visit our website www.galleryvault.org, or Facebook/Instagram. The VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, Springfield. Handicapped accessible.