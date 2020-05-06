Front porch pick up at Whiting Library

CHESTER, Vt. – The Whiting Library announces front porch pick up will begin Wednesday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Front porch pick up will then be available Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by other arrangements.

To support community health, the Whiting Library building is currently closed to the public. Whiting librarians are still providing services to the community despite our closed doors, and we are eager to continue to find ways to assist our patrons from a distance. Front porch pick up is a welcome addition to our many online offerings, free books and movies, and kids’ craft projects.

How will front porch pick up service work?

Browse our catalog online. You can find a link to the catalog on the library website, www.whitinglibrary.org. Place items on hold by calling the library at 802-875-2277 or emailing whitinglibrary1@gmail.com. Remember, there is a 10-item check out limit.

Library staff will ask you for your library card number when you call or email, so be sure to have it with you. If you don’t have a library card, let’s get you set up over the phone.

Once your items are available for pick up, you will be notified. Once notified, come to the library and pick up the bag with your name on it off the cart on the front porch. Please, only one person at a time on the front porch.

Only items placed on hold will be available for porch-side pick up. There is no interlibrary loan available at this time. Please do not use the pick up service if you are feeling sick in any way. For more details about front porch pick up, visit the library website.

While the library is closed, please keep your currently checked out materials at home or feel free to return books to the drop box on the front porch at any time. Due dates will be extended and no overdue fines will be charged during this period.

We sure miss all of our patrons while we stay closed to the public. Contactless front porch pick up will be a great way to bridge the gap until you can safely return to browse the stacks.