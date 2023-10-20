Friction Farm and Eric Phelps at Stage 33

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Modern-folk duo Friction Farm are internationally traveling troubadours based in South Carolina. Aidan Quinn and Christine Stay combine storytelling, social commentary, and humor to create songs of everyday life, local heroes, and quirky observations filled with harmony and hope. Lyrically rich, harmony-driven songs have made them Kerrville New Folk Finalists, and Falcon Ridge Emerging Artists. They’re also winners of the South Florida Folk Festival songwriter competition, and have performed as official showcase artists at Regional Folk Alliance conferences. He’s originally from Berkeley, Calif., she came from Woodstock, N.Y. They used to have careers their parents could brag about.

Eric Phelps is a singer-songwriter from Western Massachusetts, who has been making music for more than 35 years, playing throughout the U.S.A., and with performances in the U.K. and Mexico. His most recent album, “Let It Rain,” features Joe Fitzpatrick (Gaslight Tinkers), Paul Kochanski (Lori McKenna, Stompbox Trio), Seth Glier, Signature Sounds artist Rani Arbo, and more.

Tickets are deeply discounted through www.stage33live.com. This show is a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Oct. 29. Stage 33 Live is located at 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. Seating is limited, and the event will be recorded and filmed.