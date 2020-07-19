Free online cartooning workshops for kids

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Do you love cartoons? Did you know you can make your own? It’s easy! And guess what? You don’t even need to know how to draw! Sign up for Gallery at the VAULT’s Online Cartooning Workshop, scheduled for Mondays, Aug. 3, 10, and 17, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., and learn the basics of cartooning. Each session will teach you some great exercises for making cartoons. All you’ll need is a pencil and paper. This class if for kids ages 9-13.

Emma is a fun cartoonist graduate from the Center for Cartoon Studies who loves to get everybody drawing. She’ll also show you some drawing games to do with your friends and family and get even more people having fun. Contact galleryvault@vermontel.net or call 802-885-7111 to sign up.

The workshop is free, but donations greatly appreciated at www.galleryvault.org.

Stop in and visit Gallery at the VAULT on 68 Main Street in Springfield, now open Wednesday and Saturday, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy two new exhibits and beautiful handmade creations that will boost your spirits.