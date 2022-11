LUDLOW, Vt. – On Sunday, Dec. 4, the United Church of Ludlow will offer a free Christmas cookie and craft tea. Individuals of all ages are invited to stop by between 12:30 and 2 p.m. to make a few Christmas ornaments and decorate some cookies to eat with a cup of tea or hot chocolate. All supplies will be provided. Just stop by the church at 48 Pleasant St. and join us in the Fellowship Hall for some holiday cheer.