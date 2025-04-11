Fourth annual West Windsor Music Festival

WEST WINDSOR, Vt. – The fourth annual West Windsor, Vt., Music Festival (www.westwindsorvtmusicfestival.com) announces its summer 2025 four-concert festival, to be held June 27-29. Sakiko Ohashi (www.sohashimusic.com), pianist and performer, serves as the organization’s artistic director.

The festival is presented in the historic West Windsor Town Hall, 22 Brownsville-Hartland Road, West Windsor, Vt. There is parking on site. The venue is accessible to all, and air-conditioned.

Concerts are set for Friday, June 27, at 7 p.m.; a free children’s concert on Saturday morning, June 28, at 11 a.m.; Saturday, June 28, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 29, at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

The concerts feature world-class musicians and friends of Ohashi. Nick Sanders joins Ohashi on Friday night and Saturday morning; Amadi Azikiwe, viola, on Saturday evening; and Joanna Maurer, violin, on Sunday afternoon.

Tickets are discounted for seniors 65 and older, and free for children 12 and under. The children’s concert is free to all. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/west-windsor-vermont-music-festival-tickets-1280905666329?aff=oddtdtcreator.

For more information, visit www.westwindsorvtmusicfestival.com, or contact Gary Wood, producer, at garyinvermont@yahoo.com or 305-968-5873; or Ohashi, at sohashi1007@yahoo.com.