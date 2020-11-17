Fourth annual ‘Twas the Night event offers fun family gift boxes

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Area Parent Child Center and friends have been working very hard to stay safe while coordinating a new way to bring the community their annual holiday fundraiser, ‘Twas the Night. The creator of the event, Carrie Jewell, is working with Kyla White, choreographer and owner of Dreamz in Motion Dance & Performance Center, to produce “‘Twas the Night: A New Experience!”

This will be a pre-recorded video performance by local talent for all to enjoy free of charge. The video will air Dec. 7 on YouTube. To accompany the online performance, people are encouraged to purchase one or more of the 300 Holiday Gift Boxes on sale at www.sapcc-vt.org, through the Facebook event, or by calling 802-886-5242.

The beautiful interactive Holiday Gift Boxes are fun for all ages and make the perfect gift. Each box is meant for one person and includes hot chocolate, popcorn, a paint-your-own cookie from Debbie’s Sweet Creations, an ornament craft, fun play along activity sheets, exclusive opportunities to enjoy family fun in our region, and a golden ticket to see Santa at our drive-through event Dec. 12. Reserve your gift boxes today and then plan to pick them up at SAPCC during the week of Nov. 30 –local delivery available upon request.

All proceeds will benefit the Springfield Area Parent Child Center. SAPCC is still looking for businesses to sponsor the event or to provide a flyer in the family boxes detailing your safely distanced family offerings during the coming months. Please email us at sapcc@sapcc-vt.org or call 802-886-5242 if interested in being a part of this event or with any questions.