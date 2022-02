SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Abe Ovadia will be performing at the annual Friends Of Springfield Town Library meeting on Friday, March 4 at 6 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Springfield.

Musicvox Guitars describes Abe Ovadia as a “jazz virtuoso, one of the most innovative guitarists of our time.”

This FOSTL event is free and open to the public. Contact the Library at 802-885-3108 with questions.