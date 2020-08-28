FOLA screens “Parasite” in Heald Auditorium

LUDLOW, Vt. – FOLA’s first film since the Covid-19 pandemic started will feature the award-winning South Korean film, “Parasite.” It will be screened in the Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.

“Parasite” is a 2019 South Korean black comedy thriller film directed by Bong Joon-ho, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Han Jin-won. It follows the members of a poor family who scheme to become employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating their household and posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals.

“Parasite” premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where it became the first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or. The film is considered by many critics to be the best film of 2019 and one of the best of the 2010s. It is also the 42nd highest rated film of all time on Metacritic. It grossed over $264 million worldwide on a production budget of about $11 million, becoming the highest-grossing South Korean film.

The Kims are a poor family living in a shabby and cramped half-basement apartment in a busy lower working class commercial district of Seoul. Through a series of scams and lies, they gain employment in the Parks household.

The Parks are a wealthy family who has lived in their modernistic house designed by and the former residence of famed architect Namgoong. While Mr. and Mrs. Park are all about status, Mrs. Park has a flighty, simpleminded mentality and temperament, which Min tells Ki-woo to feel comfortable in lying to her about his education to get the job. The new servants get rid of the hired help except for one, Moon-gwang, the Parks’ housekeeper who literally came with the house.

The question then becomes how far the Kims can take this scam in their quest to become their version of the Parks. The ongoing efforts become a struggle within the household.

The movie is free and open to everyone; donations are appreciated. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. FOLA will supply water. For information, call 802-228-3238.