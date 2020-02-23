FOLA presents Oscar-winning “Parasite”

LUDLOW, Vt. – As a bonus in the month of March, FOLA will screen the Academy Award Best Picture winner “Parasite” in the Heald Auditorium Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. “Parasite” won this year’s Academy Award for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.

“Parasite” is 2019 South Korean film directed by Bong Joon-ho. The film premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival May 21, 2019, where it became the first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or.

“Parasite” is an upstairs and downstairs movie that uses the relationship of two families, the Kim family and the Park family, to critique modern capitalism. The Park family represents a family of wealth. The Kim family represents a poor family trying to make ends meet with their street smarts. The Kims work their way into the Park household by posing as tutors and art therapists and by blackmailing the chauffeur to get his job. A symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide luxury services and the Parks provide the bankroll. And then through a series of events, something upsets the symbiotic relationship and things take a turn for the worse.

“Parasite” is rated R and runs one hour and 32 minutes. Subtitles will be shown in English.

As with all FOLA movies, everyone is welcome and admission is free; donations to cover the cost of the film are appreciated. Popcorn will be supplied by Berkshire Bank and water provided by United Church of Ludlow. Call 802-228-3238 for information.