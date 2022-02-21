FOLA presents “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” at Heald Auditorium

LUDLOW, Vt. – Friends Of Ludlow Auditorium will present “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” at the Heald Auditorium in Ludlow Town Hall on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

The film is open to everyone and is free; donations are appreciated. Water is provided thanks to the folks at the United Church of Ludlow. Following town Covid policy, masks are required for all. For information call 802-228-7239 or visit the website at www.fola.us.

“O Brother, Where Art Thou?” is a 2000 crime, comedy, and drama film written, produced, co-edited, and directed by the Coen Brothers. It stars George Clooney, John Turturro, and Tim Blake Nelson.