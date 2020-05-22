FOLA offers free musical event featuring Susan Haefner

LUDLOW, Vt. – While COVID-19 has changed much in our regular lifestyle, FOLA has decided that it would not stop them from presenting a planned musical concert featuring Susan Haefner and her guest Lisa Brigantino.

On Saturday, May 30 at 7 p.m., FOLA will present “An Evening with Susan Haefner” online. The concert will be streamed on Okemo Valley TV’s YouTube channel and televised on its community access channel. It will be permanently archived for viewing on Okemo Valley TV’s website and YouTube channel.

During the premiere viewing May 30, viewers will have a chance to “chat” with Susan. According to Haefner, “This will give us a chance to bring some great and happy music into the lives of the viewers. Both Lisa and I are really looking forward to singing songs that will temporarily make the virus disappear and hopefully bring a smile to the viewers’ faces.”

Scott Stearns, FOLA chairman, added, “We may not be able to present this concert in the Heald Auditorium, but we definitely want the public to have a chance to hear the great music of Susan Haefner. We hope everyone will just sit back and relax to this great musical event.”

Susan Haefner is a professional actor, director, teacher, and Broadway veteran. She is proud to now call Vermont home. She has appeared in over 25 productions at Weston Playhouse, as well as in many plays at Northern Stage in White River Junction and Shaker Bridge Theatre in Enfield, N.H. Recently, Susan appeared as Rosemary in “Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical” at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, Conn. This was Susan’s fourth time in the role, which she originated at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. Susan received her MFA from Florida State University and Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Susan is a proud member of Actors’ Equity Association.

Special guest Lisa Brigantino is an award-winning singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist, music director, and accompanist. Her original songs span numerous genres and she also composes for TV, film, advertising, theater, and more. Lisa has performed her original music at a variety of venues and notable festivals in the U.S. She has released three full length albums of original music, her latest being the critically-acclaimed album “I’ll Waltz Before I Go,” an eclectic collection of her songs ranging from folk to rock, old-time, Americana, and more.

The entire program is sponsored by FOLA in conjunction with the assistance of Okemo Valley TV studios. For information about the concert, call 802-228-7239 or visit the FOLA website at www.fola.us. The concert can be found at www.YouTube.com/OkemoValleyTV or www.OkemoValley.tv.