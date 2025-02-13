FOLA honors Mark Huntley with musical event

LUDLOW, Vt. – Friends of Ludlow Auditorium (FOLA) will be offering a live musical special event featuring two musical groups on Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Heald Auditorium at Ludlow’s Town Hall, at 7 p.m., highlighting Gypsy Reel, and Rick Redington and & Tuff Luv.

The event will also be in tribute to the life and legacy of Mark Huntley, who brought so much music and joy to us. Among the many features of Mark’s life were his contributions to local groups and service to the community, including as a director of FOLA. Not the least of these was his joy in bringing music to everyone, whether it be in his band, or those of other area musicians.

Rick Redington & Tuff Luv will combine forces with Gypsy Reel for a night of rocking world music, guaranteed to get you up out of your seat and on your feet.

Rick and his band have just released a new album called “Supermoon,” featuring high-energy tracks oozing with bass, drums, and percussive rhythmic goodness lead by sweet licks, and blazing riffs with freight train vocals.

Gypsy Reel Is Like a Celtic rollercoaster ride, complete with musical twists and turns that’ll leave you brimming with sonic joy.

This great event is free, but donations are greatly appreciated to underwrite the costs of the event. And, for those so inclined, make sure you’re wearing your dancing shoes.

Two historic Vermont acts get together for one night of good vibrations.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 802-228-3238.