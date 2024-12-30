FML thanks Sons of Ludlow Legion

LUDLOW, Vt. – Many thanks to the Sons of the American Legion Post #36 in Ludlow for their generous support. With their donation, the Fletcher Memorial Library (FML) was able to purchase and offer our new streaming platform Biblio+. The homepage is very much like that very popular home service. Biblio+ streams on most devices. It is free, and all you need is a library membership and to download the app. The Sons of the American Legion Post #36 have continued their support of Fletcher Memorial Library. Their partnership is very much appreciated.

FML’s exceptional services hinge on generous support. Thank you to past donors. Our 25th annual fundraising auction, Love Your Library, will open online on Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m., and end promptly on Friday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. Now through Feb. 1, we are accepting auction donations. Consider new items, small antiques, and gift certificates to local businesses – skiing, lodging, golfing, restaurants, and weekend getaways. Your imagination is the limit.

More details will be forthcoming. This is entirely an online auction. However, we will rotate items around the library to spark interest and those high bids.

All donations are tax-deductible. FML is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.