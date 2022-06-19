Floral Impressions at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – After all our winter white, Gallery at the VAULT is proud to honor the beauty of spring and summer with a show of floral impressions by our exceptional artists, on view through July 27.

See the works of Jeanne Carbonetti, Jean Cannon, Robert Carsten, Richard Cofrancesco, Dan O’Donnell, Len Emery, Richard Emery, Rick Hearn, Bradley Jackson, Gene Parulis, Rob O’Brien, Gil Perry and Lynn VanNatta.

For more information, call or come into Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main St., Springfield, Vt. We are open Wednesday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Contact 802-885-7111, galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit Facebook or our web page, www.galleryvault.org. Handicap accessible. Masks requested for reception.