Fletcher Memorial Library awarded $75,000

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Preservation Trust of Vermont (PTV) announced today a Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization grant of $75,000 to the 1901 Fletcher Memorial Library for the restoration of the interior features and finishes.

Long recognized as one of Vermont’s architectural gems, the 1901 building was modeled after the Winchester School in England, and features oak paneling and trim, and exquisite marble work in its walls, circulation desk, floor, ceiling, and staircase.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees at Fletcher Memorial Library, Ludlow, Vt., I am thrilled and most appreciative of our library being awarded a Bruhn Grant by PTV. This grant will enable the library to move forward on the restoration of our magnificent spiral marble staircase and inlaid marble floors,” says Director Jill Tofferi. “We cannot wait to have our library restored to its full 1901 glory for the continued use by the communities we serve.”

When complete, the restored elements will mean that the library can continue to serve the public, offering not only library services, but also community rooms for personal, public, and nonprofit organizations to meet or hold programs during and after hours, and 24/7 open internet connection.

“The Preservation Trust of Vermont, in partnership with the National Park Service, is excited to support projects such as the Fletcher Memorial Library that preserve and revitalize Vermont’s rural communities,” said Ben Doyle, PTV president. “We congratulate the community champions who are leading this work, and thank Sen. Sanders, Sen. Welch, and Congresswoman Balint for their support of this wonderful program. We would also like to acknowledge former Sen. Leahy, for his work in establishing this important national program, and proposing that it be named after his good friend and former PTV President, the late Paul Bruhn.”

The Fletcher Memorial Library project and the Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant program are supported by the Historic Preservation Fund, administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior. The program supports the preservation and restoration of buildings and community gathering spaces of economic and social significance in rural communities with fewer than 7500 residents. Additional recipients of the Bruhn Historic Revitalization subgrants include the Miss Bellows Falls Diner, Braintree Hill Meetinghouse, the New Haven Junction Depot, the Gray Building in Northfield, the Pittsfield Village Farm, and the HH Mower General Store in Sheldon. The grants range from $50,000 to $100,000, and will be used toward structural repairs, roof replacement, window restoration, exterior work, restoration of significant interior finishes, and code improvements.

“These grants will provide meaningful support to preserve historic sites in rural communities throughout Vermont. Each recipient represents a unique facet of our history and, thanks to support from the Preservation Trust of Vermont, will remain protected and preserved into the future,” said Sen. Sanders, Sen. Welch, and Rep. Balint. “We are honored to have helped bring this funding home to Vermont, and look forward to seeing the role these historic community sites will play for generations to come.”