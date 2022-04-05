Fletcher Farm School Young Artist Program 2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – For decades now, the Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts in Ludlow, Vt., has afforded local children and summer visitors from 7–17 years old the opportunity to learn a new skill and socialize with other children in a safe, nurturing environment. This summer, we offer classes in art, clay, silver fabrication, mixed media, creating greeting cards, making “junk journals,” learning hand stitching, working with parents to weave a small stool, and learning to upcycle old clothing with appliqué. There is plenty of time to play in the fresh air and explore our expansive campus. At the end of each class, students display their work for parents and other students on campus, both children and adults.

All children are welcome in our Young Artist Program.

For local schoolchildren (Ludlow, Cavendish, Chester, Mount Holly, Shrewsbury), we have a scholarship program that offers up to one-half of tuition. The Fletcher Farm Foundation subsidizes the other half of tuition for students from Ludlow or Cavendish. Parents from other communities are responsible for the balance of tuition. Parents are also responsible for our registration fee, and the materials fee of the class. Students bring their own lunches and snacks. Classes generally run from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Scholarship applications will be available through the local schools after April 1, and after parents complete them, the applications are returned to the child’s art teacher for recommendations. The art teachers return the applications to us by May 1. We process applications and notify scholarship recipients by May 16.