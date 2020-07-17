Fletcher Farm School to hold fabric sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts will be holding a Fabric and Craft Supply Sale Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., inside and outside the Gift and Craft Shop on the school’s Ludlow campus. Proceeds of the sale will go toward keeping the school afloat during the COVID-19 health emergency. Masks and social distancing will be required.

We have a wide variety of fabric and supplies available. The Cavendish town-wide yard sale is being held the same day, so stop to see us on your way to or from the yard sale.

Our annual raffle is now online and going strong. We have six terrific prizes. Buy tickets online at www.fletcherfarm.org/raffles. Prize drawings will be held Dec. 1, 2020, and any one of the prizes would make an excellent holiday gift.

Finally, we are still holding a few classes on campus. On the same weekend as the sale, we have scheduled a Creative Metalworking class as well as a Beginning Spoon Carving class.

For more information on classes, the sale, our raffles, or any other questions, please contact our office, open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call us at 802-228-8770.