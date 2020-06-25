Fletcher Farm School opens for on-campus classes

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts in Ludlow, Vt. will be offering on-campus classes beginning July 1, 2020.

July 6-10, Shepherd Rug Braiding with Sue Carey

July 6-10, Intaglio Printmaking Workshop with Roger Hyndman

July 6-12, Quilter’s Choice with Susan Damone Balch

July 11-12, Warping the Loom: A Review with Susan Rockwell

July 13-17, Introduction to Weaving and Open Studio with Susan Rockwell

July 15, Weave a Necktie Seat for a Child’s Chair with Joyce Fuller

July 17-19, Basic Drawing with Deborah Gentile

July 18, Whimsical Fish Basket with Lyn Haas and Nancy Conway

July 20-24, Silver Fabrication Open Studio with Debi Orton

July 25-26, Beginning Green Wood Spoon Carving with Andre Souligny

July 25, Woven Journal with Jean Reed

July 27-31, Introduction to Silver Fabrication with Debi Orton

July 29-31, Beginning Punch Needle Rug Hooking and Open Studio with Layne Herschel

Advance registration is required for all on-campus classes. You will find a link to our classroom policy on each on-campus class information page. Complete information on the particulars of each class and online registration is available on our website. If you have questions that are not answered there, please call our office at 802-228-8770. The office is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A new raffle prize has been added, increasing the number of prizes for this year’s annual raffle to six. We have added a beautiful hand-hooked wool rug with eight floral designs against a cream background. This is sure to be a favorite with our raffle ticket buyers, so get your tickets early. You can buy tickets on our website at www.fletcherfarm.org.

Our online classes now include several online painting classes with Marcia Dockum and a class in Handmade Stories with Angie Follensbee-Hall. This is a hand papermaking, collage, and book-building workshop. Participants will make their own handmade papers with embossing and embedded materials. Once dry, we will paint and collage these pages with our own personal stories and narratives written, typed, or collaged from other sources. Simple bookbinding techniques will be included to create our very own completely handmade and from-scratch art. In this class, you will learn how to make your own paper and then turn that paper into a personal journal. The class will be held on three consecutive Mondays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., beginning July 13, 2020.

Finally, we will be holding a Fabric and Craft Supply sale July 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the same day as the Cavendish town wide yard sale, so stop by and see us on your way to or returning from the yard sale.