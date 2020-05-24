Fletcher Farm School offering online classes

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts, like many other institutions, has had to cancel most of our spring classes. It is with regret that we announce at this time we find it necessary to cancel our June schedule of classes as well. We are still hopeful that we may be able to run some of our July and August classes on a limited basis. As soon as that decision is made, we will pass it along.

In the interests of safety, we are also suspending this year’s Young Artist Program. We anticipate that the program will resume next year.

Although many on-campus classes are canceled, we are beginning to offer online classes from our website: www.fletcherfarm.org. The first are online painting classes offered by popular local teacher Marcia Dockum, held Wednesday evenings in June and July.

We are working with some of our other instructors to move more classes online as well.

In the meantime, we have put sales of our annual raffle tickets online for your convenience. You can buy single tickets or books of 10 tickets. We will fill out your raffle tickets and place them in the appropriate prize jars. Drawings for the winner will be held Dec. 1.