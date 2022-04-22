Fletcher Farm School, May Classes

LUDLOW, Vt. – Spring is coming to the Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts in Ludlow, Vt., and we have some announcements about May classes at the School. All of our summer classes are also posted on the website at www.fletcherfarm.org, and new classes are being added weekly.

This May:

WS15 – May 7 (a.m. only) – Acrylic Pour…What is it? – Sandi Cirillo – Reg. deadline 4/27/22. In this class students will be working with acrylic paint and canvas, experimenting with colors and textures. Paint is spread onto the canvas and with your hands moving paint around the canvas. The paint will blend the colors and create unique patterns on the canvas.

WS11 – May 14-15 – Creating Custom Cabochon Settings – Debi Orton – Reg. deadline 5/4/22. Stones with rounded domes are referred to as cabochons. The most typical setting for cabochons is a bezel setting. A bezel is a strip of wire that is soldered to a backing and wraps tightly around the stone. Beginning silversmiths set calibrated cabochons using calibrated, pre-formed settings. Ideally, students will have taken one of our basic silversmithing courses, or have other experience working with stones and metal.

WS12 – May 14-15 – Fundamentals of Basketry – Meg Kupiec – Reg. deadline 5/4/22. This two-day workshop will introduce students to the basic methods of weaving baskets. These building blocks can be applied to larger and more complex patterns. We will work with a variety of reed sizes and shapes to create two or three different style baskets. Lashing, twining, triple rod whale, over/under; all these weaving techniques will be used to ensure that each person has their own unique basket to take home.

WS13 – May 14-15 – Carve a Wooden Gnome – Wayne Miller – Reg. deadline 5/4/22. Because this is a beginner’s class, the gnome design chosen has no eyes or hands showing. We will start with a 2″ x 2″ x 5″ piece of basswood that has already been roughed out. With the help of the instructor, students will proceed to carve a simple gnome figure. The basic kinds of cuts and safety procedures will be discussed and demonstrated. At the end of the class, students will have the option of painting their completed carving.

WS14 – May 28-29 – Creative Metalworking – Piper Strong – Reg. deadline 5/18/22. The Creative Metalworking class will explore techniques in welding, brazing and forming sheet metal into 3D shapes. The goal is to learn by creating your own small sculpture. You will explore organic and geometric forms, using a plasma cutter, torches, hand tools, and your own imagination. Two days will cover the basics, give you time be creative and learn how to setup your own home studio. All abilities are welcome.

WS16 – May 22 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) – Farmers’ Market Tote Bag – Janet Flinchbaugh – Reg. deadline 5/12/22. Get a jump-start on farmers’ market season with your own creation. Learn to cut stencil and/or use stencils the teacher has brought along to make a unique bag for yourself or a friend.

Open Studio Weekend: Once again this year the School will be participating in the Vermont Craft Council’s Open Studio weekend, held on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Several of our instructors and members will be demonstrating their work and are available to answer questions about classes at the school.

Young Artist Scholarships: Applications for Young Artist Scholarships were sent to local schools in early April. The Fletcher Farm School will provide students with up to one-half of tuition for a five-day class to attend the class of their choice. Students from Ludlow and Cavendish will receive up to another subsidy from the Fletcher Farm Foundation. Parents will be responsible for paying a one-time per year registration fee, plus the materials fee for the class. These scholarships are also open to home-schooled students.

Parents complete the application on behalf of the student, then return the application to the child’s art teacher for their recommendation. Completed applications must be returned to the Fletcher Farm School by May 1, 2022. Scholarship recipients will be notified on May 16, 2022.

Craft Shop Applications Being Accepted: If you are a member of the Society of Vermont Artists and Craftsmen, Inc., or an instructor working at the school this summer, you are eligible to show and sell your work in the School’s Gift and Craft Shop. For more information, please see the website under the “Gift Shop” link, or call the School at 802-228-8770 for more information.

Craft Festival Applications Being Accepted: We are also accepting applications for our Summer Arts and Craft Festivals. The first is being held on Saturday, July 2 and the second will be held on Saturday, August 13. You do not need to be a member to participate. Music and food will be part of both festivals. On August 13, we will be celebrating our 75th anniversary. The Tyson Ladies Aid organization will be holding their annual Bazaar and Chicken Barbecue on our campus to help us celebrate.

If you are interested in participating, please see the website under the “Craft Festivals” link, or call the School at 802-228-8770 for more information. Links to the Terms and Conditions and the Festival Application are located at the bottom of the Craft Festivals web page.