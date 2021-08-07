Fletcher Farm School hosts classes and events

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for Arts and Crafts will be a busy place this August. We are still holding classes, but we have other events coming up that you should be aware of.

On Aug. 21, we will be holding our second Summer Arts and Crafts Festival. We have over 30 vendors signed up to participate. If you are interested in joining the festival as a vendor, please contact Festival Director Sue Carey at SuesSmyserCarey@hotmail.com. We have both indoor and outdoor spaces available.

Admission is free. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be held rain or shine.

We have made two changes to our schedule. On Aug. 28, Dona Nazarenko will be holding a workshop on making holiday ornaments. The ornaments are sized to be hung on your holiday tree. You can find this new class on our website.

On Aug. 28-29, Piper Strong will be teaching her popular Creative Metalworking class. Piper’s work has been displayed all over Vermont, most recently in the garden of the Chaffey Center in Rutland.

Also Aug. 28-29, we will be holding a pop-up Fabric and Craft Supply Sale at the other end of the barn from Piper’s class, facing Route 103. Parking is available on the grass behind the barn, or in the lot behind the Two Rivers Supervisory Union.

For more information, go to www.fletcherfarm.org.