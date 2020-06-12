Fletcher Farm School announces upcoming classes

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts is offering the following on-campus classes during the first two weeks of July:

July 1-2, Creative Metalworking with Piper Strong

July 2, Pottery Bowl Weaving with Jean Reed

July 6-10, Shepherd Rug Braiding with Sue Carey

July 6-10, Intaglio Printmaking Workshop with Roger Hyndman

July 6-12, Quilter’s Choice with Susan Damone Balch

July 11-12, Warping the Loom: A Review with Susan Rockwell

Complete information on each class and online registration is available on our website. If you have questions that are not answered there, please call our office at 802-228-8770. The office is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

We also have a growing variety of online classes available on our website. Angie Follensbee-Hall is offering a three-Monday class incorporating papermaking and creating your own handmade journal. Classes will run July 13, 20, and 27, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Marcia Dockum is offering Wednesday evening painting classes June 10 and 24 and July 1 and 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. Supply lists are provided on the web pages for both classes.

Some of our instructors will be rescheduling previously canceled classes, and some will be considering offering their classes online. Please check our website, www.fletcherfarm.org, frequently to get information on new or rescheduled classes.

Toward the end of June, decorative painter Tricia Joiner will be offering a special, free, online introduction to the Zhostovo painting style and her online classes. We will be adding online classes from Tricia within the next week or two.

Tickets for our annual raffle are also available on our website. You buy the tickets online, and one of our staff will fill out the tickets for you and place them in the appropriate jar. Proceeds from this raffle will help us provide young artist scholarships for local youth next year.