Fletcher Farm School announces the return of craft festivals

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School’s Craft Festival is returning Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be held rain or shine. This is a chance to return to local craft shopping after a year of the Covid-19 pandemic. The festival will feature many new vendors in addition to returning favorites.

In addition to some excellent shopping, we will provide music, craft demonstrations, and food. Our Gift and Craft Shop will also be open, and school staff will be on hand to answer any questions about this summer’s class offerings. There is no admission fee for the festival.

The Fletcher Farm School Booth will also be selling tickets for this year’s special raffle for an exquisite Baltimore Album Quilt, hand-appliqued by Viola Greening. This quilt has been appraised for $6,800. The drawing for the winner of the quilt will be held on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2022. Tickets may be purchased at the booth.

For more information, go to www.fletcherfarm.org.