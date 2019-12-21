Fletcher Farm School announces Open Art Studio for painting

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts has announced a new program, a Open Art Studio, to be held two days a week: Wednesdays, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., and Saturdays, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This program will be led by artist Annie Moore. Moore will supply painting supplies for a small fee per session, or participants are welcome to bring their own supplies and their works-in-progress. Participants will be able to build a body of work with as little or as much help from Annie as desired. The Open Art Studio will open Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 10 a.m., at the Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts in Ludlow. To register, call 802-228-8700, or register online at www.fletcherfarm.org.

New spring classes

In addition to the Open Art Studio, we have a number of other new classes coming up during the spring term, as well as a few old favorites. Among the new classes are “Fantasy Felting,” “Introduction to Fly Tying,” “Handmade Stories,” “Beginner Pysanky,” and “Monoprinting Fabric,” all in March.

In April, we have “Painting Spectacular Flowers in Watercolor,” “Needle Felting,” “Art Quilting,” “Chair Caning,” and “Contemporary Impressionist Landscapes in Pastel and Mixed Media” with 2020 featured artist Robert Carsten.

National Geographic contributor Ted Schiffman will lead a workshop on “Nature and Landscape Photography” in May, joining classes in “Botanical Printmaking on Fabric,” “Creating Mosaic Wall Art,” and “Making a Black Ash Pack Basket.”

For more information on these classes or to see what other classes are available, visit www.fletcherfarm.org. You can also donate to our annual appeal and purchase or renew a membership in the Society of Vermont Artists and Craftsmen Inc. Membership in the society entitles you to a discount off any class we offer and provides a number of other benefits as well.

You will automatically be entered into a drawing for a hand-hammered sterling silver bracelet if you buy or renew a membership or donate to our appeal before Dec. 31. The Society’s Board would like to wish everyone a peaceful and happy holiday season.