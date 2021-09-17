Fletcher Farm School announces October classes

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts is pleased to announce our late September and October classes.

Sept. 25-26, “Stone Setting” with Hal Bosco. Learn to set calibrated amethysts into calibrated settings.

Oct. 2, "Pine Needle Coiling Jewelry" with Lyn Haas. Using this technique, you can learn to make pendants and baskets.

Oct. 7-8, "Snowshoe Weaving" with Jean Reed. These fabulous snowshoes are to be used, not just to hang on the wall of your cabin or home. The strength and durability of these shoes are great or a child of 5-7 years of age.

Oct. 9-11, "Liberated Quilting" with Susan Damone Balch. Learn a process of quiltmaking with no rules, no patterns, no points to match, and seams don't have to be exact. It's a great way to use fabric that you have on hand.

Oct. 12, "Japanese Shibori on a PVC Pipe" and "Nuno Felted Scarves" with Sandi Cirillo. We combined these two half-day classes. You can take one or both. In the morning session, participants will learn about "shibori," the Japanese resist method of creating designs on silk using a PVC pipe. In the afternoon session, students will learn how to create a nuno felted scarf using bits and pieces of wool, soap and water, agitation, and lovely silk scarves.

Oct. 13, "Silk Fusion" with Sandi Cirillo. Participants will learn about silk fusion, the process of creating silk paper using various types of silk fibers. Silk paper can be used to make books or notecards for a variety of mixed media art projects.

Oct. 16-17, "Printmaking Workshop" with Roger Hyndman. This workshop will explore several different forms of printmaking, including solarplate, relief, found object, and monotype printmaking.

Oct. 16, “Book Ornaments” with Jean Reed. In a few short hours, you will complete a precious miniature book, measuring 2-inch square. Your book will be made with holiday-themed paper and embellished with ribbon and a bead. When you open your book, it turns into a glorious star-shaped ornament.

Oct. 30-31, "Introduction to Silver Fabrication" with Hal Bosco. This course is designed to teach basic methods of handcrafting jewelry from sterling silver.

Oct. 30, "Feather Wool Trees" with Jean Reed. These unique and whimsical trees are made from felted wool, wrapped over wire stems, and are enhanced with winterberries. You will be using 100% felted wool and have a choice of colors.

For more information about these classes, to register, become a member, buy raffle tickets, or to donate, please visit our website at www.fletcherfarm.org, or call us at 802-228-8770. We are still in need of volunteers and board members. If you would like to know more, please contact us.

Our fall, winter, and spring office schedule is Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.