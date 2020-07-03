Fletcher Farm School announces new online program

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts is pleased to announce a new program of online classes from internationally known decorative painter Tricia Joiner. In addition to decorative painting, Tricia is an expert in the Russian painting form known as Zhostovo, and she will share her techniques in a series of five online classes.

We are also offering some on-campus classes, although the class sizes will be limited. We have modified our classroom policy to include precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. Meals and lodging are not being provided this summer.

On July 14-15, Tricia is offering her first online class on Painting Cornflowers and Daisies. The class runs from 1-4 p.m. For more information about this class, look for it in the Online Classes section of our website.

We will be holding our Fabric and Craft Supply Sale Saturday, July 25. The sale will be held inside and outside our Gift and Craft Shop. Stop by and see what bargains we have for you.

Our annual raffle tickets are now available online. You can buy them with a credit card and we’ll even fill them out for you. We have six wonderful prizes: a Happy Scraps and Flour Sacks quilt, a hand-painted keepsake box, a free five-day class, a wonderful hand-hooked rug, an Aran Afghan, and a bench with a woven necktie seat. There’s never been an easier way to get in on one of our raffles!