Fletcher Farm School announces early August classes

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts is pleased to announce its early August schedule of classes. Please keep in mind that advance registration is required and classes fill on a first-come, first-served basis.
- July 30-Aug. 1: Punch Needle Rug Hooking for Adults with Layne Herschel
- Aug. 2-4: Punch Needle Rug Hooking for Young Artists with Layne Herschel
- Aug. 2-4: Introduction to Chip Carving with Allison Greenberg
- Aug. 2-6: Everyone Can Be An Artist for Young Artists with Dona Nazarenko
- Aug. 4-5: Creative Metalworking with Piper Strong
- Aug. 6-8: Theorem Painting with Mary Avery
- Aug. 7: Gemstone Trees with Lyn Haas and Nancy Conway
- Aug. 7-8: Beginning Green Wood Spoon Carving with Andre Souligny
- Aug. 9-12: Create, Imagine, and Explore with Ms. Karner for Young Artists with Rachel Karner
- Aug. 9-13: Quilter’s Choice with Susan Damone Balch
- Aug. 9-13: Everyone Can Be An Artist for Adults with Dona Nazarenko
- Aug. 12: Let’s Make Some Art for Young Artists with Sandi Cirillo
- Aug. 14: Botanical Printmaking on Fabric with Sandi Cirillo
- Aug. 14-15: Stained Glass with Barbara Klumb
- Aug. 16-20: Stained Glass Open Workshop with Barbara Klumb
For more information on these classes, to register, to buy raffle tickets, or to become a member, please visit our website at www.fletcherfarm.org.