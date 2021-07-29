Fletcher Farm School announces early August classes

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts is pleased to announce its early August schedule of classes. Please keep in mind that advance registration is required and classes fill on a first-come, first-served basis.

July 30-Aug. 1: Punch Needle Rug Hooking for Adults with Layne Herschel

with Layne Herschel Aug. 2-4: Punch Needle Rug Hooking for Young Artists with Layne Herschel

with Layne Herschel Aug. 2-4: Introduction to Chip Carving with Allison Greenberg

with Allison Greenberg Aug. 2-6: Everyone Can Be An Artist for Young Artists with Dona Nazarenko

with Dona Nazarenko Aug. 4-5: Creative Metalworking with Piper Strong

with Piper Strong Aug. 6-8: Theorem Painting with Mary Avery

with Mary Avery Aug. 7: Gemstone Trees with Lyn Haas and Nancy Conway

with Lyn Haas and Nancy Conway Aug. 7-8: Beginning Green Wood Spoon Carving with Andre Souligny

with Andre Souligny Aug. 9-12: Create, Imagine, and Explore with Ms. Karner for Young Artists with Rachel Karner

with Rachel Karner Aug. 9-13: Quilter’s Choice with Susan Damone Balch

with Susan Damone Balch Aug. 9-13: Everyone Can Be An Artist for Adults with Dona Nazarenko

with Dona Nazarenko Aug. 12: Let’s Make Some Art for Young Artists with Sandi Cirillo

with Sandi Cirillo Aug. 14: Botanical Printmaking on Fabric with Sandi Cirillo

with Sandi Cirillo Aug. 14-15: Stained Glass with Barbara Klumb

with Barbara Klumb Aug. 16-20: Stained Glass Open Workshop with Barbara Klumb

For more information on these classes, to register, to buy raffle tickets, or to become a member, please visit our website at www.fletcherfarm.org.