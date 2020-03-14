LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts is pleased to announce the open application period for our 2020 Artist-in-Residence Program. The residency can range anywhere from two weeks to one month during the period from July 1 through Aug. 31.

The artist chosen will be given secure individual studio space, and lodging, if desired, in exchange for teaching two classes. Meals are not included with lodging. We hope that the artist-in-residence will become part of the school community, visiting classrooms and engaging with students and instructors. Applications will be due by April 1, 2020, and the artist-in-residence will be chosen May 1, 2020. To obtain an application, please email info@fletcherfarm.org, or call 802-228-8770.

Registration is now open for April classes. Please keep in mind that advance registration is required for all classes. We decide two weeks in advance whether there are sufficient registrations to run a class. You can register online at www.fletcherfarm.org or by calling 802-228-8770.

Weave a Necktie Chair Seat with Joyce Fuller – April 4-5

If you just can’t throw out those old neckties, here is the perfect way to give them a new life. Find an old chair or rocker that was made for a woven or rush seat, and learn how to weave the strongest seat you can imagine. No previous weaving skills are required; no special tools are involved. Go to flea markets and antique shops to find that perfect chair and a variety of silk ties. Basic sewing machine skills are required.

Painting Spectacular Flowers in Watercolor with Robert O’ Brien – April 4-5

This course is open to all levels of painting ability. Students will learn basic floral painting techniques, with an emphasis on values and composition. Layering and blending color into soft edges will also be taught. The course will focus on painting from close-up photo references of flowers in an artistic setting with spectacular results. A critique and class discussion will be held at the end of the session.

Needle Felting with Karen Sugalski – April 11

Felting is more than just creating cute animals and gnomes. This class will cover the history of felting, types of wool, and the equipment to be used. Students will create three projects of increasing difficulty – one wearable, one frameable, and one for the home. Each project is designed to both get the student comfortable with needle felting and to expand their creativity. No artistic talent is necessary.

Art Quilting with Margaret Sheehan – April 11-12

If you have ever asked yourself, “How did they do that?” this class is for you. In this class, you will learn a variety of methods to alter, enhance, and design your own art quilts. Come prepared to move out of your comfort zone and into a design zone. We will cover reverse applique, couching, satin stitch, using fusibles and stabilizers, attaching non-cottons, and cutting the whole thing up. These methods can be used in scrapbooking and mixed media as well.

Open Quilting with Susan Damone Balch – April 13-17

This is an opportunity to work to your quilting projects in a creative and supportive setting. The small group size allows for plenty of space to work. Ironing boards, cutting tables, and design boards will be provided. All other supplies you need, you must bring. You can choose to come all five days, just one day, or anything in between. Susan Damone Balch will be facilitating the group, but no instruction will be provided.

Chair Caning with Meg Kupiec – April 17-18

If a family heirloom has seen better days, don’t throw it away; or if you are fascinated by the intricate patterns of caned sets, this is the class for you. Students will learn the art of chair caning in the traditional seven-step method. Weaving will be done on an oak footstool frame. You will be able to apply what you have learned in class to other chairs that are made to be hand caned. We will also discuss other materials and methods of weaving chair seats.

Introduction to Silver Fabrication with Harold Bosco – April 18-19

This course is designed to teach basic methods of handcrafting jewelry from sterling silver. Sketchbook designs are used to help students reach their goals, and individualized assistance is provided to assure each student’s success. Sawing, soldering, and filing are the methods used to create rings, bracelets, chains, pendants, and earrings. A relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere in the classroom makes this course fun. A lab fee per student over and above material fees is required to cover the cost of consumables such as solder and acetylene gas for the torch.

Creating Custom Cabochon Settings with Debi Orton – April 25

Stones with rounded domes are referred to as cabochons. The most typical setting for cabochons is a bezel setting. A bezel is a strip of wire that is soldered to a backing and wraps tightly around the stone. Beginning silversmiths set calibrated cabochons using preformed calibrated settings. In this course, we’ll examine the options for setting stones of a non-standard size or shape. By the end of this class, you will be able to create a basic bezel setting for any stone. Ideally, students will have taken one of our basic silversmithing classes or have other experience working with stones and metal.

Beginning Punch Needle Rug Hooking and Open Studio with Layne Herschel – April 25-26

In this workshop, students will learn the basics of punch needle rug hooking. Students will make a 14-inch chair seat pad or wall hanging and by doing so will learn all the skills necessary for making larger rugs. Choose from a multitude of patterns offered by Layne or draw your own. The Oxford punch needle will be used along with a palette of beautiful 100% hand-dyed wool yarns from which to choose your colors. Other techniques, such as using wool strips and the mini punch needle will be demonstrated in class. If you already know how to punch and want to start a new project or finish an old one, this is a great opportunity to share ideas, update skills, and have a variety of yarn to choose from for your rug. Layne is an Oxford Punch Needle certified instructor.

Making a Black Ash Berry Basket with Penny Hewitt – April 26

Make your own basket, and in the process, learn one of the oldest crafts in human history. For thousands of years, baskets served as the indispensable objects in every culture. Carry on the tradition and take home a beautiful, durable, and useful basket crafted from responsibly harvested, hand pounded Vermont black ash splints. In this class, students will weave a square to round basket, approximately 6 inches by 8 inches, with an optional leather strap. Included is a discussion on how the material is harvested and processed.

Our 2020 Membership Drive is still underway. Members receive discounts on classes, a coupon for our gift and craft shop, are eligible to display and sell their work in the shop on campus, and receive a discount on booth space in our Art and Craft Festivals. We have four different levels of membership.

We are always looking for volunteers to help us with our work. Volunteers who are members and join a committee are eligible for up to five days of free classes.