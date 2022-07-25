Fletcher Farm offers summer classes and raffle

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Farm is offering a host of classes throughout the rest of July and early August, as well as a second Arts and Crafts Festival, which will take place on Aug. 13, 2022. There is still time to sign up for a booth for anyone interested in selling crafts at the festival.

July 25–28 Silver Fabrication Open Studio – This workshop is for people who already have some experience in silver fabrication.

July 30–Aug. 1 Adult Glazing, Painting, and Embellishing Bisque Pieces – This is a follow up to the July 23–25 Hand Building and Wheel Throwing Clay class.

Aug. 1–5 Silver Fabrication (All Ages) – Our popular silver fabrication class is being offered for all ages in this workshop. There is plenty of time to learn the basics, get your questions answered, and make a number of pieces to take home with you.

Aug. 3–5 Theorem Painting – A theorem painting is an oil and watercolor painting on paper, or creamy velveteen, created by applying paint through the aid of a series of stencils. The concept of Early American Reproduction and history of this technique that was popular in the 1800s will be included in this class.

Aug. 4–5 Weave a Necktie Chair Set – Country classic meets contemporary chic in this class. Students will learn to weave a strong, colorful seat of upcycled neckties onto a ladder-back style chair. All participants will leave class with at least one unique chair for their home, or to use as a gift. A chair with a necktie seat makes a great conversation piece.

Aug. 6–7 Creating Custom Cabochon Settings – Ideally, students will have taken one of our basic silversmithing courses, or have other experience working with stones and metal. Stones with rounded domes are referred to as “cabochons.”

Aug. 11–12 Carve a Wooden Gnome – Because this is a beginner’s class, the gnome design chosen has no eyes or hands showing. The class will start with a 2-inch by 2-inch by 5-inch piece of basswood that has already been roughed out.

Fletcher Farm has added a new class to their summer schedule, White Pine Bark Mokok, to be held on Aug. 19. A Mokok is a Native American container. Visit www.fletcherfarm.org for more information.

The Fletcher Farm annual raffle tickets are now on sale. There are three, soon to be four, wonderful raffle prizes this year, and tickets are available on the website.

Spring Beauty Quilt, by Susan Damone Balch, quilted by Coleen O’Neill. This happy, bright quilt is 80-inches square.

Art Deco Swans Rug, hand punched by Layne Herschel. The rug is 30-inches by 40-inches and is made out of New Zealand wool.

Hand-wrought Royston Turquoise Pendant, by Debi Orton. Royston Turquoise comes from the Royston mining district located near Tonopah, Nev. and has been mined since the early 1900s. Royston turquoise is prized because of its attractive matrix inclusions.

All proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets goes toward the Young Artist Scholarship Program, which gives local children who might otherwise attend a chance to attend summer art camp.

For more information on classes, to register for classes, to donate, buy raffle tickets, or to become a member, visit the website at www.fletcherfarm.org, or call othe office at 802-228-8770.