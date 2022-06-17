Fletcher Farm awards scholarships

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts in Ludlow, Vt. has awarded half-tuition scholarships to over 50 local children. The scholarship applications were distributed through schools in Chester, Cavendish, Ludlow, Mount Holly, and Shrewsbury in April. The children chose from eleven classes designed for young artists such as clay, silver fabrication, hand stitching, and several art classes.

The scholarships are funded through raffle ticket sales, sale of items donated to the Gift and Craft Shop, and direct donations to the program. For children from Ludlow and Cavendish, the Fletcher Farm Foundation subsidizes the other half of their tuition.

If you have an opportunity to buy a raffle ticket from us, please do. You will make it possible for us to continue to provide these scholarships for local children.