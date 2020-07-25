Fletcher Farm announces August classes

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts is announcing the classes being offered in August 2020.

Aug. 1 – Creating Custom Cabochon Settings with Debi Orton

Aug. 3-7 – Quilter’s Choice with Susan Damone Balch

Aug. 5-6 – Creative Metalworking with Piper Strong

Aug. 8-9 – Weave a Necktie Chair Seat with Joyce Fuller

Aug. 15 – Silk Sampler Day with Sandi Cirillo

Aug. 15-16 – Chair Caning with Meg Kupiec

Aug. 18 – Simple Country Work Basket with Jean Reed

Aug. 19-21 ‒ Introduction to Landscape Painting in Watercolor with Robert O’Brien

Aug. 25-27 – Liberated Quilting with Susan Damone Balch

Aug. 29 – Feather Wool Trees with Jean Reed

Further information on each of these classes is available on our website, www.fletcherfarm.org. Online registration is available. Please note that we are following all Vermont state guidelines for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. See our policy at www.fletcherfarm.org/classroom-policy-during-health-emergency.