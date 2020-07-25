Fletcher Farm announces August classes

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts is announcing the classes being offered in August 2020.
- Aug. 1 – Creating Custom Cabochon Settings with Debi Orton
- Aug. 3-7 – Quilter’s Choice with Susan Damone Balch
- Aug. 5-6 – Creative Metalworking with Piper Strong
- Aug. 8-9 – Weave a Necktie Chair Seat with Joyce Fuller
- Aug. 15 – Silk Sampler Day with Sandi Cirillo
- Aug. 15-16 – Chair Caning with Meg Kupiec
- Aug. 18 – Simple Country Work Basket with Jean Reed
- Aug. 19-21 ‒ Introduction to Landscape Painting in Watercolor with Robert O’Brien
- Aug. 25-27 – Liberated Quilting with Susan Damone Balch
- Aug. 29 – Feather Wool Trees with Jean Reed
Further information on each of these classes is available on our website, www.fletcherfarm.org. Online registration is available. Please note that we are following all Vermont state guidelines for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. See our policy at www.fletcherfarm.org/classroom-policy-during-health-emergency.