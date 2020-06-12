Fletcher Community Library thinks out of the box for the summer reading

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Fletcher Community Library in Cavendish is thinking outside the box for their summer reading program this year. The theme of this year’s program reflects a shift in thinking brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic: Outdoor Adventures.

Usually, the idea of a summer reading program is to bring children into the library to read, play, and learn. This year, we are going to read, play, and learn outside –thinking out of the box and out of the library.

There are going to be several ways to participate in the program. First of all, the library is erecting a large canopy called “Camp Wannareadalot” in the lawn in front of the entrance where all programming will occur. Adjacent to that will be a small “campsite” with outdoor toys and activities. Various sanitary practices and social distancing will be required to participate in these activities and use these items.

The library is also erecting “story walks” throughout town. Imagine the pages of a picture book on stakes or attached to a fence where a family can walk together and read. There will be three of them in town: the Cavendish Green, the Proctorsville Green, and the fence in front of Cavendish Town Elementary School.

As usual, there will be weekly activities, prize days and story times under the canopy. Patrons may also complete the program from home with “take and make” activities.

Please contact the library at 802-226-7503 to sign up your child. This program is open to children age birth through 18.