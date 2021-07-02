Fish & Wildlife presentation on black bears at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, July 21 at 6 p.m., join Vermont Fish & Wildlife at the Springfield Town Library for a presentation about black bears.

Did you know that black bears are members of the order Carnivora, which also includes dogs, cats, weasels, and raccoons? Forrest Hammond will be speaking about the history and behavior of bears in Vermont and the challenges of living with Vermont’s largest predator.

Forrest M. Hammond is currently a wildlife biologist with the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and works out of the Springfield state office. He received both a Bachelor of Science in zoology and a Master of Science in wildlife management from the University of Wyoming. He currently serves on the department’s Big Game Team and is instrumental in setting seasons and bag limits for deer and moose and is responsible for doing environmental reviews of residential and commercial development projects in southern Vermont. He is also the leader of the department’s black bear program.

Forrest lives with his wife Colleen and bird dog Thorne in Hartland. This program is free and open to the public. Contact Tracey at stlvtprograms@gmail.com or 802-885-3108 with any questions.