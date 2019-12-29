First FOLA movie of 2020 chronicles an attempt to climb K2

LUDLOW, Vt. – FOLA starts off its 2020 calendar of events with a documentary about an attempt to climb the iconic K2. On Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m., FOLA will screen “K2: Beyond the Comfort Zone – 13 Countries to K2” in the Heald Auditorium in the Ludlow Town Hall.

This 2019 Canadian documentary directed by Nils Krebs records the efforts of Mike Horn and his friends to make the journey from Switzerland to Pakistan, in attempt to climb K2. Filming took place in the following countries: Switzerland, Germany, Russia, Poland, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China, and Pakistan.

The expedition to K2 was the first edition of Mike Horn’s #DrivenToExplore adventures, which took place in spring 2015. Powered by the legendary Mercedes-Benz G-Class for which Mike is the proud ambassador, Mike and his team drove across a total of 13 countries from Switzerland to Pakistan covering over 10,500 kilometers in 15 days. The second part of the expedition began when Mike and his climbing partners Fred Roux and Köbi Reichen swapped the wheels of the G-Classes for their trekking shoes and started their hike towards K2, the second highest mountain in the world standing at 8,611 meters altitude. The movie will run one hour and 30 minutes, and it is not rated.

The movie will be shown Saturday, Jan. 4 in the Heald Auditorium, upstairs at the Ludlow Auditorium. It is free and open to all. The United Church of Ludlow provides free water and Berkshire Bank provides free popcorn. Donations appreciated.

FOLA is always looking for fellow community members who want to help make the Heald Auditorium a great space for events. Please call 802-228-3238 if you are interested in joining the FOLA organization.