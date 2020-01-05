Fireside chat on local theatrics

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Main Street Arts and the Saxtons River Historical Society continue their series of Fireside Chats Sunday, Jan. 12 when the topic will be “Rockingham’s Love Affair with Theater.” The talk takes place from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. in the dining room of the Saxtons River Inn.

Actor and theater owner Falko Schilling and Rick Cowan will tell the story of theatrics from the 1800s at the Bellows Falls Opera House to more recent productions at the Saxtons River Playhouse, Vermont Academy, and Main Street Arts.

The series concludes Jan. 19 with a talk on the production of Vermont Wagyu beef at Spring-Rock Farm with owner Sheila Patinkin and supervisor and general farm manager Roger Osinchuk.

The series is offered at no charge, with donations accepted. Those attending are invited to bring their own memories and memorabilia to share in this informal setting.

The inn’s dining room will be open for dinner after the presentation for further socializing. Reservations are appreciated by calling the inn at 802-869-2110. In case of inclement weather, cancellation information will be available by contacting the Saxtons River Inn at 802-869-2110 or on their Facebook page.