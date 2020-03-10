Fine art ceramics show at Canal Street Art Gallery Night

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – All are invited Friday, March 20, from 5-8 p.m., to view the Canal Street Art Gallery ceramics show, “A Changing Form.” Meet the artists and share their creative process and experience.

In this exhibit, nine artists create sculptural and functional artwork using clay as a primary medium. This amazing mash up of local artists and their 110 rarely seen pieces are on view throughout March. The nine artists are Ernster and Kathie Gatto-Gurney, Deborah Goodwin, Caren Helm, Irene Lederer LaCroix, Carla Liguori, Naomi Lindenfeld, Amanda Ann Palmer, and Alan Steinberg.

Well into a third year of promoting the local creative economy, Canal Street Art Gallery, 23 Canal St. in Bellows Falls, continues to share new art while helping to support the artists who create it. Canal Street Art Gallery offers a sliding commission structure to provide the most revenue possible directly to the artists.

For more information, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.