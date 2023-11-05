Final 2023 ballroom dance at Claremont Senior Center

CLAREMONT, N.H. – The last ballroom dance of this series will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, at the Claremont Senior Center, from 7-9 p.m. These monthly ballroom dances began in April, but the winter months have many challenges to overcome, therefore it was decided not to hold any during this winter. The decision to continue or not next year will be made in the spring. Gerry Grimo and his 5-piece East Bay Dance Combo will provide live music for a variety of dance styles. Come enjoy our large dance floor and comfortable table seating. Snacks and water are provided, and you may bring your own non-alcoholic beverage. The Center is located at 5 Acer Heights, just off Maple Street, in Claremont, N.H. The entry fee is payable at the door. Proceeds benefit the Claremont Senior Center. Thank you for joining us this past year, and we wish you all a very safe and happy winter. For information, contact Betsey Child and Jim Shibles, hosts, at 603-504-6671.