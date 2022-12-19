Film screening and concert with “The Reverend” on 1/7

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts presents a screening of “The Reverend,” a documentary feature film, followed by a Q&A with director Nick Canfield on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. at Next Stage. The subjects of the film, Reverend Vince Anderson & His Love Choir, perform at Next Stage at 7:30 p.m.

“Monday nights in Brooklyn are world-famous because of Reverend Vince and His Love Choir,” says Keith Marks, Executive Director of Next Stage Arts. “He’s the musician of the musicians of New York, attracting a packed house every Monday night with a who’s who list of attendees dancing. This has been a dream of ours to bring this documentary film of him, followed by Vince and the Love Choir.

“The Reverend” follows the spiritual and musical journey of Reverend Vince Anderson. After coming to New York in the 90s to enter the seminary, Vince dropped out to follow his second calling – music. With his band, The Love Choir, he has played a now-legendary weekly show for over twenty years. Reconnecting with his faith and using his intensely soulful music, he began to preach a type of spirituality that meets people where they are, is open to all, and moves everyone that sees him play. Reverend Vince is also deeply involved in social activism, working with other progressive faith leaders at home and around the country to build inclusive communities. Filmed over several years and featuring Questlove and members of TV On The Radio, “The Reverend” is a rocking concert film as well as an intimate portrait of Reverend Vince’s inspiring personal and spiritual life. It is 86 minutes long.

A Q&A with director Nick Canfield will follow the screening.

The band, which defines its style as “dirty gospel,” busts out trumpets, guitars, and a keyboard every week for lively performances in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. An actual ordained reverend, Anderson studied to be a Methodist minister in the 90s, but dropped out to pursue music full time.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are cheaper in advance or can be bought at the Door. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102. Next Stage will provide a cash bar with beer, wine, and cocktails.