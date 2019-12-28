Film “Dancing with the Cannibal Giant” to be shown at Springfield UU

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – “Dancing with the Cannibal Giant: 5 Stories of the New Transition” will be shown Friday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m., at the Springfield UU Meetinghouse. Executive producer of the film Chris Wood of Building a Local Economy in South Royalton will join us for a discussion after the film.

“When today’s stories of crushing greed and endless growth have come to an end, what, then, will be the new stories?”

This documentary portrays “five remarkable stories of people and places transforming the world.” Narrated by Penobscot elder, Sherri Mitchell, “We are introduced to the Penobscot mythology of the cannibal giant: a creature awakened by the destruction of mother earth. The film is told through the lens of this powerful prophecy: only if people can awaken to their own destruction, and the need for change, will the cannibal giant be put back to sleep.”

The film includes groups from Vermont and upstate New York among the New Stories for the Great Transition. “The way that we are living in the world right now is disconnected from the source of our survival … This is not the time to wallow in despair and fear, this is not the time to waste our energies pointing fingers and casting blame. This is a time for us to organize, it’s a time for us to galvanize our efforts, and to unify in ways that we never have before, to protect what is sacred and precious to us,” says Mitchell.

This film is rescheduled from December. Free admission and popcorn. This event will take place at the Meetinghouse, 21 Fairground Rd. in Springfield.