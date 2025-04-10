Fifth annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival dates announced

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the dates for the fifth annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival. This two-day event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23, and Sunday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., in Ludlow, Vt. Now designated as a Vermont Signature Event, this year marks a special milestone of five years. The event will take place at Okemo Field, on Route 103, the use of which is generously donated again by Lead Sponsor Okemo Mountain/Vail Resorts.

This festival is a wonderful opportunity for locals, new residents, second homeowners, and visitors to enjoy specialty foods; wine, spirits, and brew tastings; artisan products; fine art; great live music; agricultural demos; children’s activities; and more. New this year, there will also be additional entertainment and special performances to celebrate the five-year milestone. The Best of Vermont Summer Festival will be marketed throughout the Okemo Valley region, the state of Vermont, New England, and the Northeast.

A special thank-you to Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates for returning as the presenting sponsor again this year. This festival is more than just an event – it’s a vibrant celebration of summer, creativity, collaboration, and the powerful spirit of connection.

The chamber’s festival committee is seeking additional sponsors, vendors, and volunteers for this special fifth-year festival celebration. Sponsor and vendor forms are now available on the festival website page.

To learn more about sponsoring, visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com/sponsorships. For vending, visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com/vendors. Discounts will be given to Okemo Valley Chamber Members, and returning vendors will also be given preferential locations.