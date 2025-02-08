February family events at Main Street Arts

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Brighten up your kids’ winter break at Main Street Arts (MSA).

On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, Main Street Arts is hosting a family dance with MSA’s string band, from 6-8 p.m. The dance is a barn dance style, called by Liousa Engle, and open to all ages and ability levels. Main Street Arts’ string band is led by Jill Newton, and is the oldest program at MSA, running for over 35 years. Tickets are available for purchase at the door. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

On Monday, Feb. 17, Main Street Arts is hosting a Family Music Palooza, from 2-4 p.m. From 2-3 p.m., there will be an instrument “petting zoo,” where children can experiment with an array of Main Street Arts’ musical instruments. From 3-3:30 p.m., Stu Fuchs and Sarah Carlisle will lead fun participatory songs for all ages. From 3:30-4 p.m., Tara Murphy will teach African dance to live drumming. Activities are open to all ages. Tickets are available for purchase at the door. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Learn more about Stu Fuchs and Sarah Carlisle at www.stufuchs.com. Learn more about Tara Murphy at www.ammaya.org/about-us_2.

MSA program director Ashley Storrow states, “Through these events, we hope to kick off families’ winter break with opportunities to gather in joyful music making and movement in the depth of winter. We believe that the arts unite people through self-expression and play, and we want MSA to be a place families can rely on for their children to experiment and grow throughout the year.”

Both events are fundraisers for Main Street Arts programs. Learn more about our course offerings at www.mainstreetarts.org. Main Street Arts is located at 35 Main Street in Saxtons River, Vt. Main Street Arts has a ramp, elevator, and accessible bathrooms.